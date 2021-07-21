Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mama cat introduces kitten to dog friend. Watch adorable video
trending

Mama cat introduces kitten to dog friend. Watch adorable video

The video of the mama cat introducing its kitten to the dog has prompted people to share all sorts of love-filled comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 10:30 AM IST
The image shows the mama cat introducing its kitten to the dog.(Reddit/@Bmchris44)

“Aww” is the word you will probably be saying, repeatedly, after seeing this video involving a cat, its kitten and a dog. The wholesome clip shared on Reddit shows a mama cat introducing her baby to her dog friend.

“Mommy cat introduces new kitten to dog friend,” reads the caption shared along with the video. There is a possibility that you’ll end up watching the video on loop. Though it is not clear who captured the clip or when, it has now won people over.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Since being posted some three days ago, the video has already gathered more than 40,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“She puts her nose on the dog’s cheek, her paw between them, saying, ‘now, now, doggo, you be gentle now,’ the dog noodges her in acknowledgement, then she puts her paw on her kitten to make it feel safe. Great video of interspecies communication,” shared a Reddit user imaging a conversation between the mama cat and her dog friend. Expressing a similar notion another individual shared, “Hey bud, this is my baby. Be gentle, you big oaf!”

“It seemed like the momma was letting the baby know she could trust the dog by showing affection,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video

Related Stories

trending

Mama cat brings her kitten for play date with human baby. Video is adorable

PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 04:04 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch

Skydivers bag world record for most high and low fives in a single dive. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP