Home / Trending / Mama cat introduces kitten to dog friend. Watch adorable video
The image shows the mama cat introducing its kitten to the dog.(Reddit/@Bmchris44)
The image shows the mama cat introducing its kitten to the dog.(Reddit/@Bmchris44)
trending

Mama cat introduces kitten to dog friend. Watch adorable video

The video of the mama cat introducing its kitten to the dog has prompted people to share all sorts of love-filled comments.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 10:30 AM IST

“Aww” is the word you will probably be saying, repeatedly, after seeing this video involving a cat, its kitten and a dog. The wholesome clip shared on Reddit shows a mama cat introducing her baby to her dog friend.

“Mommy cat introduces new kitten to dog friend,” reads the caption shared along with the video. There is a possibility that you’ll end up watching the video on loop. Though it is not clear who captured the clip or when, it has now won people over.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Since being posted some three days ago, the video has already gathered more than 40,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“She puts her nose on the dog’s cheek, her paw between them, saying, ‘now, now, doggo, you be gentle now,’ the dog noodges her in acknowledgement, then she puts her paw on her kitten to make it feel safe. Great video of interspecies communication,” shared a Reddit user imaging a conversation between the mama cat and her dog friend. Expressing a similar notion another individual shared, “Hey bud, this is my baby. Be gentle, you big oaf!”

“It seemed like the momma was letting the baby know she could trust the dog by showing affection,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.