Mama cat introduces kitten to dog friend. Watch adorable video

“Aww” is the word you will probably be saying, repeatedly, after seeing this video involving a cat, its kitten and a dog. The wholesome clip shared on Reddit shows a mama cat introducing her baby to her dog friend.

“Mommy cat introduces new kitten to dog friend,” reads the caption shared along with the video. There is a possibility that you’ll end up watching the video on loop. Though it is not clear who captured the clip or when, it has now won people over.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Since being posted some three days ago, the video has already gathered more than 40,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“She puts her nose on the dog’s cheek, her paw between them, saying, ‘now, now, doggo, you be gentle now,’ the dog noodges her in acknowledgement, then she puts her paw on her kitten to make it feel safe. Great video of interspecies communication,” shared a Reddit user imaging a conversation between the mama cat and her dog friend. Expressing a similar notion another individual shared, “Hey bud, this is my baby. Be gentle, you big oaf!”

“It seemed like the momma was letting the baby know she could trust the dog by showing affection,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

