Mama cat teaches tiny kitten how to climb stairs. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that show super cute interactions between mama animals and their kids. Case in point, this video involving a mom cat and her kitty. Shared on Twitter, this is a video that may make you say ‘aww’ – and that too repeatedly.

“Mommy helping her kitten to climb the stairs,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to show the cat standing in front of a staircase with its kid. Within moment, the mama cat starts climbing the stairs. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at what happens next.

The post, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered nearly 73,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered more than 5,000 likes. People had a lot to say about the adorable video.

“‘Come on, Little One. It will be so worth it. There's a giant playground with the softest ground. And every night we let the human join us to keep us warm, and safe’,” wrote a Twitter user imagining a conversation between the cat mama and the kitty. “Adorable kitties! Those are really nice stairs, too!” shared another. “What a good mama,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

