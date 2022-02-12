Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
trending

Mama dog feeds kitten along with her puppies. Watch

The video of the mama dog feeding a kitten along with her puppies was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the dog feeding the puppies and the kitten standing beside her.(Reddit/@vladgrinch)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 12:43 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are certain videos on the Internet that are absolutely wholesome to watch. This video involving a dog mama and a tiny kitten is one such video. There is a chance that the clip, posted on Reddit, will warm your heart.

“Good girl feeding her puppies and a hungry kitty,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a dog lying on the ground feeding her puppies. Within moments, a cat comes from behind her, stares at her for a moment, and joins the doggos to drink milk. The video ends with the little one enjoying its meal.

Take a look at the video that may leave you saying aww:

The video has been posted about 12 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 35,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I like how kitty looks for a moment at the dog, kind of: I'll join here, you don't mind me, right?” wrote a Reddit user. “I love the look on momma dog: "Hold on a minute, didn't I have two pups? Not three?” posted another. “This is soooo cute,” commented a third.

“This is exactly what happened at my house. My brother brought home a three-week old kitten that could not be returned home to his mother. My dog had a litter of nursing puppies that were about the same age. Not knowing what else to do, we just put the kitten down with the puppies and he found a nipple for himself. Mama dog lifted up her head as if to say ‘What, another one? Oh, OK.’ That cat lived a healthy twenty years,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

