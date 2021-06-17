Mama duck crosses busy road with ducklings in Brooklyn, people stop traffic to help. Watch

A few videos, which are now collecting all the love on social media, show something incredibly sweet. Chances are that after seeing them you may find your heart filled with a warm fuzzy feeling. The videos involve a mama duck, her tiny ducklings, a bagel shop and commuters in a busy Brooklyn street.

Shared by TV writer and producer Doug Gordon in a series of tweets, the videos are incredible to watch. “A real-life “Make Way For Ducklings” scene just unfolded in Brooklyn with this mama duck and her babies trying to cross 5th Ave. Multiple people helped stop traffic to get them safely across the street. But it gets better,” he wrote while sharing the first video. While replying to his own post with the second video he added, “The mama duck and her ducklings then went into Bagel World. No word on what they ordered.”

Take a look at the posts:

That is, however, not where the story ends. He also shared another video with the caption, “After a few minutes the ducks came out and one of the Bagel World employees helped lure them to the opposite curb with some bread crumbs. They are on their way up 4th Street, hopefully to Prospect Park.”

In a concluding tweet he added, “The ducks made it to Prospect Park! Out for a walk and I overheard someone talking about the ducks. I stopped to ask about them. He accompanied them all the way up to the park and they went into the woods. Happy ending!”

Take a look at the tweets:

Since being shared, his tweets have gathered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. People were happy that the mama duck and her ducklings were able to cross such a busy road safely. They also applauded the good samaritans who helped.

What are your thoughts on the videos of the mama duck and her ducklings?

