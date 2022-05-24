Home / Trending / Mama duck reunites with her 11 ducklings after they get rescued from a storm drain. See pics
Mama duck reunites with her 11 ducklings after they get rescued from a storm drain. See pics

The pictures of the ducklings getting rescued and reuniting with the mama duck were posted on Facebook.
The image shows an official rescuing the ducklings stuck in a storm drain. They were later reunited with the mama duck.(Facebook/@TeaysValleyFire )
Published on May 24, 2022 06:08 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Animals getting rescued from sticky situations always make for wholesome stories that leave people smiling. The tales become even happier when it is about rescued baby animals getting reunited with their mamas. Just like this share that captures how 11 ducklings were rescued after they got stuck in a storm drain and were eventually reunited with their mama duck.

Teays Valley Fire Department took to their official Facebook page to share about the rescue. They also posted pictures. The images, besides showing the various stages of rescue, also showcase the mama duck reuniting with her babies.

“This morning, #TeaysValleyFire was called to an animal rescue on Great Teays Boulevard. However, it wasn’t for a dog or cat — but a brood of ducklings! Crews arrived to find eleven ducklings stuck in a storm drain with the mother nearby. They were able to safely remove all the ducklings and reunite them with their mother,” they wrote while posting the pictures.

Take a look at the share:

The post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 700 reactions. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“All in a good days work! Thank you for your kindness and compassion!” wrote a Facebook user. “So glad for whoever found them and the heroic rescue!!! Way to go guys,” posted another. “Such a kind and wonderful rescue! Not only are you are brave in all your everyday work, you are also very compassionate! Thank you for all you do!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

