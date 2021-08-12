Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mama elephant uses her truck to nudge baby to walk, video makes people say aww
trending

Mama elephant uses her truck to nudge baby to walk, video makes people say aww

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared the video of mama elephant and her baby on Twitter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 01:00 PM IST
The image shows the elephant mama nudging her baby using her trunk.(Screengrab)

The Internet is filled with videos capturing the antics of different animals. Among them, however, the videos that often win people’s hearts are those that showcase interactions between the mama animals and their babies. Just like this clip of an elephant mama trying to make its baby walk by nudging it with her truck.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared the video on Twitter. Though it’s not clear when the video was captured or where, it has now left many saying aww. “Mother on way to drop the kid on the 1st day of the school,” he jokingly wrote while sharing the clip.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered nearly 14,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered nearly 2,200 likes. People had a lot to say about the adorable video.

“Hahaha. Reminds of the days when my son was a little kid!” wrote a Twitter user. “What a delight to watch on repeat mode!!” expressed another. Are you watching the video on loop too? “I love elephants,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra took this clip of a dog as a reminder that ‘persistence pays off’

Meet Nikolas, the ‘opera singer’ doggo showing off his skills. Watch

Enjoy ‘intergalactic stargazing’ with this incredible post from Nasa. Watch

Doggos get offended as human tries to speak cat with them. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP