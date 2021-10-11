Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mama elephant uses her truck to rescue baby stuck in watering hole. Watch
Mama elephant uses her truck to rescue baby stuck in watering hole. Watch

The video of the mama elephant rescuing its baby from a watering hole will leave you happy.
The image shows a baby elephant stuck in a watering hole.(Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 07:56 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Mothers often take extraordinary steps to protect their young ones and that notion is true not only for humans but animals too. In fact, the Internet is filled with videos that showcase the mama animals helping their young ones to get out of sticky situations. One such video was shared online and there is a possibility that the clip will fill your heart with a warm feeling. It shows a mother elephant rescuing her baby stuck in a watering whole.

The video, which is a little over three-minute-long, showcases how the mother uses her truck and head to help her baby.

The clip opens to show the little one stuck in the watering hole and unable to get out. It struggles for some time before its mama comes to its rescue. The gentle giant quite carefully judges the situation and then gets inside the watering hole. Then she starts nudging the little one with her truck.

We won’t give away the whole story, so take a look to see how she rescues her baby.

What are your thoughts on the wholesome video? Did it leave you with a smile?

viral video
