Mama Kylie Jenner shares new video of son Aire Webster to celebrate his first birthday

Mama Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a video of son Aire Webster that is a montage of never-seen-before clips and pictures of the little one. Aire Webster turned one on February 2 and the makeup mogul celebrated her son’s birthday with a lavish racing-themed party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. Mommy loves you. Happy 1st birthday. May God always bless you,” Kylie Jenner shared along with the video.

The clip shows different moments of her son with his family. It is one such video that may leave you smiling wide.

Take a look at the clip here.

The video was posted about 10 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral on Instagram. Till now, it has accumulated nearly 47.3 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further received close to 8.9 million likes. Additionally, the share has prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I’m crying,” wrote American model Hailey Bieber. “Adorable!!! Happy birthday Arie!” shared Albanian-American singer Anxhelina. “Cuteness overload. Happy birthday little one,” expressed an Instagram user. “This is so cute,” posted another. Many shared their reactions through heart emoticons.