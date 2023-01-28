Mama monkey acts as a bridge between trees to help her kid. Watch

The Internet is filled with wonderful videos that show amazing interactions between mama animals and their kids. Those are the videos that never fail to warm people's hearts. Just like the effect this video is having on Twitter users. Shared by Susanta Nanda, the video shows a monkey mama helping her kid to go from one tree to another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Mother,” he wrote with two folded hands emoticons. The video shows the mama monkey perched atop a tree. Within moments, she stretches her hand to grab a nearby branch of another tree. She stays in that position until her kid climbs on top of her and goes to the other tree.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has gathered more than 6,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Amazing share,” posted a Twitter user. “Mother… who bridges the gap for her child to overcome all the hurdles and hiatus in life,” shared another. “Wow… amazing… Mother,” commented a third. “Utterly beautiful,” wrote a fourth.