Mama red panda gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoo. See pics

If you also feel the same way, there is a chance that this incident of a red panda mom giving birth to a cub at a Darjeeling zoo will warm your heart.

ANI shared the incredibly happy news on Twitter. They also posted a few images showcasing the red panda mom.

“A female red panda, Yeshi, gave birth to a cub at Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling,” they wrote. They also added a quote from Dharmdeo Rai, the director of the zoo. It talks about the health of the red panda mama and her newborn baby. "Both mother and cub are doing fine. This is the fifth birth of a red panda cub in this season," it reads.

