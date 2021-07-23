Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mama red panda gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoo. See pics
trending

Mama red panda gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoo. See pics

The mama red panda named Yeshi, who gave birth to a cub, is an inhabitant of Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling, West Bengal.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 11:28 AM IST
The image shows the mama red panda who gave birth to a cub at Darjeeling zoo.(Twitter/@ANI)

There are certain types of stories on the Internet that often leave people happy and with a smile on their face. Animals giving birth to welcome new members of their species are among such tales. If you also feel the same way, there is a chance that this incident of a red panda mom giving birth to a cub at a Darjeeling zoo will warm your heart.

ANI shared the incredibly happy news on Twitter. They also posted a few images showcasing the red panda mom.

“A female red panda, Yeshi, gave birth to a cub at Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling,” they wrote. They also added a quote from Dharmdeo Rai, the director of the zoo. It talks about the health of the red panda mama and her newborn baby. "Both mother and cub are doing fine. This is the fifth birth of a red panda cub in this season," it reads.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared a day ago, has gathered nearly 400 likes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter

Related Stories

trending

Red panda plays with its puzzle feeder. Watch cute video

PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 12:58 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Kid’s tantrum on not being given a burger leaves people in splits. Watch

Anand Mahindra tweets throwback pic from school days. Can you spot him?

Team designs world’s brightest flashlight. Video shows how it was created

Mama red panda gives birth to cub at Darjeeling zoo. See pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP