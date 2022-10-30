Mama Sania Mirza shares sweet post to wish son Izhaan on birthday along with throwback pics

Sania Mirza took to Instagram to share a very special post to wish happy birthday to her son Izhaan Mirza Malik. In the heartwarming post, she expressed her love for her little boy and also shared how being his mama is her favourite thing in the world.

“I am so many things in this life but my favorite one is to be your mumma. It was the best day of my life, the day you were born , and you even smiled. You are growing into the kindest and most precious young boy and I couldn’t be prouder to be your mumma. You made me better and taught me the selfless and unconditional love I never knew… I love you my sweetest boy and no matter how old you become you will remain my baby forever,” Mirza posted.

She concluded her post with three pictures. The first picture shows Izhaan as a newborn baby. The second image is of Mirza hugging her boy. The third photo shows him sitting inside a car and smiling while looking towards the camera.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared about an hour ago, the post has received close to 48,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Just like this comment by Ananya Birla who wrote, “Superboy. Love you Izzy!” An Instagram user expressed, “Many many happy returns of the day.” Yet another person wrote, “Cute.”

Sania Mirza’s sister and Izhaan’s aunt entrepreneur Anam Mirza also shared a heartwarming post to wish her nephew. Alongside the cute caption, she posted a video montage capturing different moments involving Izhaan.

“Here is wishing the most wonderful boy a very happy birthday. I can’t believe you’re already four. No matter how old you get you’ll always be the little boy I saw on the 30th of October 2018 and your innocence changed our life forever. The most perfect nephew and now the most perfect Bhai to our baby Dua. Ansikooooo loves you so much and is alwayyyys here for you,” she shared.

Take a look at the video:

While reacting to her post, many wrote “Happy birthday”. Some showed their reactions through heart emoticons. A few netizens also wrote “cute” while sharing their reactions in the video’s comments section.