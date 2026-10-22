Man arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly creating AI-generated video of bomb blast at Vidhana Soudha

A labourer from Bihar was arrested by Bengaluru Police for allegedly creating an AI-generated video showing a bomb blast at Vidhana Soudha. The man, identified as Ali, initially shared the video on an Instagram page; later, the clip went viral on social media.

What does the video show?

The AI-generated Vidhana Soudha blast video allegedly created by a Bihar man went viral on October 20. (Screengrab)

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The clip created using AI shows a person mimicking a trigger pull. It then shows an explosion that destroys the structure. The video was widely spread on social media on October 20.

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It was posted from an Instagram account “Jnx king Hg”, which has now been deactivated. In the caption, Ali allegedly claimed that he had blown up Vidhana Soudha.

Social media outrage and arrest:

The fabricated video created using AI soon sparked intense outrage on social media, with many tagging the police department to take strict action. Bengaluru Police later arrested Ali for allegedly creating the video.

The police also stated that no real blast has occurred in Vidhana Soudha and the video is fake. An FIR has been registered. The authorities are interrogating the accused to ascertain his motive.

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{{^usCountry}} The police department has warned people against the misuse of AI, especially for creating threatening content or visuals that could trigger mass panic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police department has warned people against the misuse of AI, especially for creating threatening content or visuals that could trigger mass panic. {{/usCountry}}

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(With inputs from ANI)