Man bags new world record with over nine-hour-long plank. Watch

A man named Daniel Scali recently created a record by staying in plank position for hours - precisely 9 hours 30 minutes and 1 second. He bagged the title of ‘longest time in the abdominal plank position (male)’ by beating a previous record of 8 hours 15 minutes and 15 seconds. A video detailing his record has also left people in awe after being shared on Instagram.

Guinness World Record (GWR) shared the video on their official Instagram page. “Longest Plank Ever. Australia's @daniel_scalii takes on the longest plank record - attempting to break the seriously intense previous record of 8 hours 15 minutes and 15 seconds. Can he do it?” they wrote while sharing the video.

Scali created the record on August 6, 2021, reports a blog shared by GWR. They added that it is “impressive” for him to create the record because Scali has CRPS (complex regional pain syndrome) that leaves his left arm in almost constant pain.

“When I finished the plank, the emotions that ran through me were phenomenal. The emotion of joy. I’ve achieved the goal, I’ve achieved my main objective of bringing awareness to CRPS, and I’ve achieved the record,” Scali expressed about his achievement, cites the blog.

Take a look at the video that may leave you impressed:

The post, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 3.4 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of different comments.

“That must've felt like a lifetime,” wrote an Instagram user. “Dude? How? How in the world you made it?!?!!?!” shared another. “The freaking amount of perseverance this needed! I don't even last 20 seconds and this guy!” expressed a third.

