Man bags world record for 'farthest backflip between horizontal bars'. Watch

Guinness World Records took to Instagram to share the video of the man's ‘farthest backflip between horizontal bars’.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 08:36 AM IST
The image taken from the video shows the man creating the record.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

Have you seen those videos shared by Guinness World Records (GWR) on Instagram that make your jaw drop in wonder? This clip showcasing a man creating a record for ‘farthest backflip between horizontal bars’ is one such video. There is a possibility that you’ll end up watching the video on loop.

“Farthest backflip between horizontal bars: 5.87 m (19 ft 3.1 in) by @ashwatson92 [Ashley Watson],” they wrote.

Watson, who hails from Leeds, UK, created the record back in 2018, reports a blog by GWR. He attempted the record after he discovered his talent during gymnastics training.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video to see what it shows:

The clip, since being shared some 19 hours ago, has gathered more than 66,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Now that’s actually something impressive!” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow, this is brilliant,” expressed another. “This is skill and dedication,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

