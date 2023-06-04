Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man builds $20,000 luxury house with bed, TV for pet dog

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 04, 2023 10:40 AM IST

YouTuber Brent Rivera wanted to do something special on his pet dog’s birthday. He then comes up with a plan and builds a $20,000 luxury home for her.

Pet parents never miss an opportunity to pamper their dog babies. From taking them to grooming sessions to getting them new toys, there are various ways in which humans show their love for their dogs. This pet parent, however, took things up a notch for his dog’s birthday. He designed and built a luxury house for the dog worth $20,000.

YouTuber Brent Rivera with his pet dog Charly. (YouTube/@brentrivera)

YouTuber Brent Rivera posted the video on his personal channel. The video opens to show Rivera expressing his love for his dog Charly and telling how he wants to do something special for her birthday. He then comes up with a plan to build a house for her. Soon, with the help of a friend, he turns his idea into reality. The video captures Charly’s new house, which has a separate bedroom and living room. Not just that, besides a comfy bed, the house also has a TV that only plays squirrel videos. However, that’s not all. On Charly’s birthday, Rivera unveiled the house and invited the dog’s friends for a party. What is interesting is that he ended the day with another amazing surprise for the doggo.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted on April 6 on YouTube. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 7.3 million views and counting. Furthermore, the post has collected several comments.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted:

“The way Charly ran over to Ollie,” posted a YouTube user. “OMG Charly is so happy, she definitely deserves it,” added another. “This warmed my heart,” joined a third. “This was the most wholesome thing I have ever seen. Charly and Ollie are made for each other. So cute,” wrote a fourth.

