Man carries mother and Ganga water in Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar

The annual Kanwar Yatra began on July 4, the first day of the holy month of Shravan, and will continue until July 15. This year, around two million Lord Shiva devotees will participate in the religious procession. As people take part in Kanwar Yatra, photos and videos showcasing the devotees journeying barefoot and carrying heavy loads have surfaced on social media. Among them, a devotee caught the attention of many. A video shows him carrying his mother and water from the holy Ganga in Haridwar.

Kanwar Yatra: A devotee in Haridwar carrying his mother and water from the Ganga river. (Twitter/@ANINewsUP)

“Kanwar Yatra 2023: A youth carries his mother on one shoulder and water of the river Ganga on the other shoulder in Haridwar,” reads the caption posted along the video shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

In the video, a pilgrim can be seen walking along the road in the company of fellow devotees. What makes this particular scene remarkable is the sight of the devotee carrying his mother, who is seated on one side of the kanwar slung across his shoulders and utensils filled with water on the other side.

Watch the video of the devotee carrying his mother here:

The video was shared on July 4 on Twitter. Since being shared, it has collected over 42,000 views and more than 1,800 likes. The share has also prompted many to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

A Twitter user wrote, “Har Har Mahadev.” “Jai Ho,” added another. Many even reacted to the video by dropping folded hands emoticons in the comments.

About Kanwar Yatra

Every year, the devotees of Lord Shiva embark on a sacred journey known as the Kanwar Yatra. This pilgrimage begins in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, where the pilgrims collect holy water from the Ganges and then carry it to Shiva temples in their respective states. Along the way, they visit significant locations such as Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch water from the river. The kanwariyas travel great distances on foot, covering hundreds of kilometres to fulfil their spiritual quest and offer the sacred water at the temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.

