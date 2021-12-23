Man catches thief who stole an elderly woman’s purse, gets rewarded. Watch

If you are a regular user of the Internet, then chances are you may have seen the viral video that captured how a good Samaritan chased and caught a thief who stole an elderly woman’s purse. The man, who has been dubbed as a hero by many, has now received an award from the police. What is even more interesting to know is that he is now “friends forever” with the woman he helped.

Butler County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to share a post about the award. “This young man was honored today!! Deshawn Pressley rescued Ms. Goins from a purse snatcher at Kroger in Lemon Township on December 5th. The Sheriff presented a Citizen’s Award to Deshawn!! The suspect is in jail and these two are now Forever Friends!!!!” they wrote. Their post is complete with a few images.

Take a look at the post:

They also posted another video that showcases the Sheriff explaining the situation in detail and then praising the man. Deshawn also shared how he jumped into action when he heard the elderly woman scream as they both were shopping inside a store.

Take a look at the video:

Both the posts have received tons of reactions from people. They shared how they are proud of the man.

“What an outstanding young man!! Thank you for caring so much about other people!! You deserve that award!! This is the news I wish we saw every day,” wrote a Facebook user. “Oh I am so so happy the sheriff recognized this awesome man!!!” posted another. “Deshawn, you have a precious heart and you're a hero!” expressed a third.

