Man chains dog to bike, drags it in shocking video: Woman steps in to stop him

A disturbing video has surfaced on Instagram, reportedly from Rajasthan, showing a man riding a bike while dragging a dog by a chain. The footage, which has gone viral, has sparked widespread outrage, with many demanding strict action against the man for his cruelty. The video captures the gruesome sight of the injured dog struggling to keep up as it is forcefully pulled along the rough road. Bloodstains can be seen on the street, a painful indication of the suffering endured by the helpless animal. Te incident took place in Rajasthan.(Instagram/@UdaipurUpdate)

As the incident unfolded, a woman immediately intervened, rushing to stop the man. She confronted him. In the footage, she can be heard furiously asking, “Aap pagal ho kya, aap jaanwar ho kya?” (Are you mad? Are you an animal?) as she expressed shock and anger at the brutality. The camera then zooms in on the injured dog, whose paws appear bloodied from being dragged.

According to the caption, the incident took place in Udaipur's Balicha area, where locals strongly condemned the inhumane act. Eyewitnesses reported that the man apologised as the backlash grew, and attempted to leave the scene in haste.

Many users flooded the comments section with anger and frustration. One user wrote, “Inko bhi ghaseeto” (Drag him too), expressing his fury at the man’s inhumane treatment of the dog.

Another added, “Salute to the courage and courage of a woman, every woman or man should be like this, resist the wrong.”

One user wrote, “Some people have absolutely no shame! How can someone intentionally torture these poor animals? Animals are such pure beings, and it's a shame that some humans don't value them as they should .”

