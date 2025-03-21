MIT grad willingly puts hand in box filled with venomous bloodworms: ‘Why would you do that?’

A video of a YouTuber's daring—and no doubt scary—attempt to test his endurance has shocked social media. In the video, he is seen putting his hand in a box filled with over one hundred bloodworms. A US YouTuber with his hand inside a box filled with bloodworms. (Instagram/@realmarkvins)

“I submerged my hands in a tub of Venomous Bloodworms! This is the grossest thing I've ever done!” YouTuber Mark Vins wrote as he posted the video on Instagram. In the video, he briefly introduces the viewers to how much it hurts when one gets bitten by a bloodworm. He then discloses his stunt.

As the video progresses, he puts the worms in a water-filled jar and puts his hand inside for two minutes. During his feat, he gets bitten multiple times, and the pain clearly shows on his face.

What are bloodworms?

Bloodworms are small squirming creatures often used by the anglers as bait. According to National Geographic, they get their name from their red bodily fluids. They have four black fangs, each connected to a venom gland.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

The video prompted a flurry of remarks from social media. While some were shocked, others wondered why Vins would willingly put his hand inside the box.

An individual asked, “Why would you do that?” Another added, “Bro, why do people do this dumb stuff?” A third expressed, “This is how random strangers get blocked, so that I can teach the algorithm a lesson.” A fourth wrote, “Those are the ugliest things I’ve ever had the misfortune of ever laying my eyes upon, and I DESPISE you for it!”

Who is Mark Vins?

According to his LinkedIn bio, he is from Boston, Massachusetts. After completing his bachelor of science degree from Ohio State University, he opted for an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He started his career at Cycra Racing as a product manager, then worked as Director of Business Development in a construction company. In 2010, he founded Wilderness Productions LLC and has since been its CEO. The name of the company was later changed to Brave Wilderness, LLC. It is an adventure channel where three hosts, including Vins, take the viewers to explore bizarre and seemingly dangerous animals and insects.