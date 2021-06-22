Man claims he received Parle-G packet after ordering toy car on Amazon

In a surprising incident, a resident of Delhi claimed to have received an odd item instead of the one he ordered on an e-commerce site. Vikram Buragohain shared on Facebook that he ordered a remote-controlled car but ended up receiving a packet of Parle-G biscuits. His post about this mix-up has now left many giggling.

Buragohain shared a snapshot of the order he received on his Facebook profile. “When you get Parle-G biscuit instead of what you ordered from Amazon India....hahahahaha. Ab Chai banana padega. (I have to make some tea now),” he wrote in the caption.

Here’s a snapshot of the order that was received:

The image shows the Parle-G packet received in the Amazon delivery box. (Facebook/@Vikram Buragohain)

Shared on June 21, the post has garnered several reactions. People were surprised to see a packet of biscuits instead of the product he ordered. Buragohain, however, went ahead to poke fun at the situation along with some netizens.

“Evening snacks mil gaya (Got a snack for the evening)," Buragohain wrote in the comments section.

“Did you complain?” asked a Facebook user. To this he replied that a refund was already in process. “Atleast it’s not a brick,” wrote another.

What do you think of this mix-up?