Man claims his AI clock generates a new poem every minute using ChatGPT

A man’s post about creating an AI-based clock that uses ChatGPT to generate poems has gone viral. The man shared how he made the device and how he loves its “enthusiastic vibe”. The interesting tweet was shared by Matt Webb, whose Twitter bio says he is a blogger.

The man shared this picture and claimed how his AI-powered clock generates a poem every minute using ChatGPT.(Twitter/@genmon)

“I made an AI clock for my bookshelves! It composes a new poem every minute using ChatGPT and mysteriously has this enthusiastic vibe which I am totally into,” Webb wrote and shared a few images of the clock. While replying to his own tweet, he also shared a few more photoes of the clock. “Hand on heart I did not include this kind of motivational positivity in the prompt! I did describe the room from its pov, so it sometimes refers to books or the rug, or its own self as a small e-ink screen. Tbh I can’t look away. I need to get lunch but it’s compelling & magical,” he further added. In the next few tweets, he also added a few more photographs of the clock displaying interesting poems.

Take a look at the posts:

The tweet was shared last month. Since being posted, the share has accumulated close to 8.4 lakh views. Furthermore, the tweet has gathered more than 6,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the tweet.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“This is a very cool project! And it is a genius way to integrate ChatGPT,” commented a Twitter user. “I need this in my life,” posted another. “In cozy shelves I do reside!” expressed a third. “It all started with getting it to tell the time. With a little quirk, with a little rhyme,” shared a fourth. “Wow. A new era is dawning,” wrote a fifth.

