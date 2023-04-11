Man claims you can speak Korean in 30 sec if you know Hindi

Do you regularly use social media? Then you may have seen the Instagram pages of the Korean influencers who are currently residing in India and make videos about different things related to the country. Jeongwon is one of them whose Insta page is filled with videos showing food, culture, language, and tradition of India. Often he also shared tutorial videos to help others learn Korean. Just like his latest share where he claimed that someone who knows Hindi can speak Korean in 30 seconds.

The image shows the man who claimed that one can speak Korean in 30 seconds if they know Hindi.(Instagram/@obabo0813)

“You can speak Korean in 30 seconds if you know Hindi,” the man wrote as he shared the video. Throughout the rest of the video, he talks about how putting different Hindi words together and saying them at a certain pace can sound similar to some Korean phrases.

Take a look at the Instagram video:

The video was shared seven days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 4.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered close to 22,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. A few also pointed out similarities between Korean and other Indian languages.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“You should start with teaching Korean to Hindi People with ‘Mai batata hu Hansa… mai batata hu’,” posted an Instagram user referencing a popular dialogue from the show Khichdi. “He is giving me Praful (khichdi) vibes!!” joined another. “Similar sounding but completely different meanings,” expressed a third along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “Korean is lil bit similar to Tamil,” suggested a fourth. “Hello Korean teacher, you are awesome,” wrote a fifth.

