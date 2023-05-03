Man cooks paratha in a pool of oil, netizens say it can cause a 'heart attack'
A video of a man making a paratha in a pool of oil has gone viral on social media.
Every now and then, we come across food combinations that leave us baffled. From mango pizza to bhindi noodles and to even a cheese and chocolate dosa, there are several food combinations that we find hard to digest. However, a recent viral food video shows none of this. This time netizens are astonished to see a street food vendor making parathas. Reason? The amount of ghee he used in cooking this dish.
The video was shared by Instagram user @officialsahihai. The clip begins to show a street food vendor putting a paratha on top of a tawa. Then he adds a massive amount of ghee to cook the paratha. The paratha almost seems to be floating in the pool of ghee. In the post's caption, @officialsahihai added, "Swimming pool wale dilkhush paratha."
Watch the video below:
This post was shared just two days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over nine million times. The share also has several likes and comments.
Check out a few comments below:
An individual wrote, "Why do you want to kill people with a heart attack?" A second added, "After eating this paratha, you would have to go to the hospital for a bypass surgery." A third joked, "Not enough ghee." "Uncle oil denna paratha laga krr," wrote a fourth. A fifth expressed, "Heart attack paratha." Several others have expressed similar views about this dish.