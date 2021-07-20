Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you
trending

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

“This is incredible. I had no idea,” wrote a YouTube user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 08:16 PM IST
The image shows two men trying to cut a brick with a waterjet.(YouTube/@Crazy XYZ)

The Internet is filled with videos that can sometimes make one’s jaw drop. A video shared on YouTube showing the power of a fine stream of water is an apt example in that genre. Just wait till you see the clip. Shared by Crazy XYZ, a channel dedicated to scientific experiments, the video shows how the force of water can be used to cut anything including vegetables, fruits and even bricks.

The video opens to show a man named Amit detailing some information about the experiment. As the recording goes on, he describes the machine set to be used to increase the pressure of the water so that it can cut through things. The experiment starts as two men successfully cut some fruits and vegetables including a pineapple and a watermelon. Then comes the highlight of the clip as the men cut a brick with the high pressure stream of water.

Take a look at the recording if you still don’t believe:

Shared on July 17, the video has amassed over 5.8 million views and tons of surprised comments. People were shocked to see the power of water and thanked the channel for imparting this piece of information in such a fun way.

“This is incredible. I had no idea,” wrote a YouTube user. “Love your experiments. You make science fun,” commented another.

Did this experiment blow your mind too?

Topics
youtube viral video
