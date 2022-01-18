Man designs tallest rideable bicycle that is over 24 feet long, rides it. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The video of the man riding the tallest rideable bicycle that he designed was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the man riding the tallest bicycle that he designed.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 02:40 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

In today’s edition of incredible world records that may make your jaw drop in wonder, here is a video of man riding the tallest rideable bicycle that he designed. There is a chance that the video will leave you saying wow – and that too repeatedly.

Guinness World Records took to Instagram to post the video. “Tallest rideable bicycle 7.41 m (24 ft 3.73 in) by Adam Zdanowicz,” they wrote as the caption. While replying to their own post, the also added some more information about the record.

“Adam says that this is the largest contraption he has ever designed and made. He describes riding it as a "challenge and a great adventure". "Going big" with his projects has always been Adam's passion. ‘Elevating my ideas to new heights gives me a great sense of fulfillment and satisfaction. Making my dreams come true inspire me to try new amazing things and the tallest rideable bicycle is a perfect example of my approach and beliefs.’ Planning and designing the structure took him around a month, with making the functional bicycle taking around three weeks. Adam used only recycled materials to construct his bike,” they added.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 57,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Quality content,” posted another. “Innovative,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

