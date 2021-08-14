Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments

“Once a band kid, always a band kid,” reads the caption shared along with the video on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 03:52 PM IST
The image shows the kids playing instruments.(Instagram/@nextdoor)

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase sweet interactions between neighbours. Be it helping them in time of their distress or showering them with random kindness, these are the videos that often leave people with a huge smile on their face. Just like this clip that shows what a man did when his neighbouhood kids started playing the instruments they got to start their new band.

“Once a band kid, always a band kid,” reads the caption shared along with the video on Instagram. We won’t give away too much, so take a look to see what the video shows.

Since being posted a day ago, the post has gathered nearly 3,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. A few also wrote how the video made them happy.

“Best thing I have seen all day,” wrote an Instagram user. “I want to live in this neighbourhood,” shared another. “This is such a happy video,” expressed a third. “Oh my god, I love this,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

