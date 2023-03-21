Man does this after receiving dosa and filing separately, impresses Twitter

Masala dosa is a dish that is loved by many. Different restaurants also plate and serve the dish in various styles. Ramakrishna Desiraju, CEO of Cartwheel Creative Consultancy, recently came across one such eatery that served the dish in an unusual way. He shared that he got the dosa and its filling separately. And, what he did after that has left people applauding for him.

The images show the dosa that the Twitter user received.(Twitter/@ramkid)

“Main bhi food blogger. I ordered a masala dosa from Krishna Chhaya yesterday. They sent the dosa and masala separately,’’ he tweeted. In the next few lines, he added, “I ate the dosa. Refrigerated the masala. And made my own masala dosas at home today. Ohoho!” He concluded the post with two images.

While replying to his own post, he also added the way he loves to eat dosa. “Also, the most sensible way of folding a masala dosa is in half. To make a semi circular piece of heaven. Not cylindrical, triangular, or conical. And, travesty of travesties, chopped up,” he tweeted.

The post was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, the tweet has accumulated close to 65,000 views and counting. Additionally, the post has received close to 640 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the tweet.

“Once I had rice at home. The masala of masala dosa became aalu chokha with a twist. So many times have meals been converted to two meals,” shared a Twitter user. “When pasta or noodles are left over, I stuff it into an omelette. It's a terrific meal!” commented another. “Looks so good,” expressed a third. “Great, sometimes I use the leftover masala for making sandwiches,” wrote a fourth.

