Man dragged on car bonnet for kilometres after dispute in Moradabad: ‘Needs own Netflix series’

BySimran Singh
Jan 16, 2025 02:02 PM IST

A man in Moradabad was dragged for kilometres on a car bonnet after a minor argument, sparking outrage online.

A shocking incident unfolded in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a man was dragged for kilometres on the bonnet of a moving Hyundai Aura. A video of the incident, shared on the microblogging platform, shows the man clinging to the car’s bonnet as it sped along a busy road.

The exact reason for the dispute is unclear. (X/@Gharkakalesh )
The footage ends with a group of people confronting the car driver, while the man who had been on the bonnet is seen holding the driver’s cooler. Although the exact reason for the dispute remains unclear, the video has sparked widespread reactions online.

Take a look at the video:

Many took to the comments section of the video and responded with a mix of humour and disbelief. One user joked, “Bro thought he was in a Fast & Furious movie but forgot to read the script first! Car bonnet rides are the new Uber in Moradabad, I guess? Hope he’s okay, but man, this is wild!” Another added, “UP wale, itne gusse me kyu rehte?”

Another user wrote, “Have some humanity.”

A user questioned, “Why dragged, what was the reason? Why did he climb over the bonnet of the car?”

A user commented, “Bro, this is INSANE. Who does that over a petty argument? This is why we can't have nice things. UP roads be wild.”

“Don't know but why these people have so much anger issues that they forget that thier action can take some one life,” wrote a user.

Another added, “UP never fails to deliver the wildest headlines! From political drama to bonnet rides, it’s like a real-life action movie. Hope the guy’s okay, but seriously, Moradabad needs its own Netflix series.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
