4 held for performing stunts with sports car in Gurugram

Four men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly performing stunts on a moving Ford Mustang GT and shooting a video of the act to post on social media in an underpass on Golf Course Road in DLF Phase-I, Gurugram police said on Wednesday. The four suspects were released on bail on Tuesday night, but their vehicles remain impounded, police said. (HT Photo)

The suspects, identified as Krishna Yadav of Chakkarpur in Sector 28, Vibhas Kumar of Badi Bhati Kalan in Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, Rahul Yadav of Lohani, and Sonu Kumar of Thilod village in Bhiwani, were arrested after the video went viral on social media. Two cars, including the Mustang with a Himachal Pradesh registration number, were impounded, police said.

Police said Krishna, a YouTuber and Instagram vlogger who creates content on high-performance cars, shot the video, with the Mustang owned by his elder brother, Sanam Yadav, to gain likes and followers. Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said, “Krishna was visible in the video sitting over the boot of the Mustang while it was moving, accompanied by other cars inside the underpass. Two others had shot the videos from different angles, leaning out of their car windows in a dangerous manner.”

The stunts, which disrupted traffic for several minutes, posed a risk to commuters, police said. The matter came to light on Sunday when social media users tagged Gurugram police, prompting a suo motu FIR under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 57 (abetting commission on offence by public or by more than 10 persons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the DLF Phase-I police station.

Investigators identified the Mustang’s registration number in the video, which led them to Krishna. His associates were later traced and asked to report to the police station, where they were arrested. “Krishna has since deleted the video from his accounts and apologised for his actions, which he admitted sent the wrong message to young followers,” inspector Rajesh Bagri, station house officer of DLF Phase-I police station said.

