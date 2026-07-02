Man drives Rapido before 10 am office job, after 6:30 pm shift: ‘5 ghante se zyada nahi soya’

A post by an X user detailing his encounter with a Rapido driver has gone viral. A resident of Delhi-NCR shared how a morning delay led him to book a bike taxi, only for the driver to urge him to hurry because he was running late for his own office job. This interaction revealed a gruelling routine: the rider works a standard job but drives for Rapido before and after his shift to support his family.

An X user posted this picture while sharing an account of his interaction during a Rapido ride. (X/@shekhu04)

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“Life humbled me again today,” X user Shikhar wrote. In the following lines, he recalled an interaction with a Rapido driver who reminded him how privileged he is.

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Shikhar shared that he usually takes the metro for his daily commute, but on the day he met the bike taxi driver, he decided to book a Rapido because he was running late. What happened next piqued his curiosity, which eventually led to his conversation with the driver.

“The rider reached in 2 minutes. I was not able to find my room keys so it took me another 5 minutes to get downstairs. In those 5 minutes he called me 3 times asking me to come quickly. When I finally got on the bike I asked him ‘Bhai, itni jaldi kis baat ki thi? [bro, why are you in such a hurry?]’ He smiled and said, ‘Office ke liye late ho raha hoon bhaiya [I am getting late for the office]’.”

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{{^usCountry}} The response confused Shikhar, who then asked why the man was driving Rapido if he already had a job. “He started telling me that he earns ₹20k a month from his job. He has a wife, three kids and one of them has had a disability since birth. The child's medicines and treatment alone cost around ₹10k every month.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The response confused Shikhar, who then asked why the man was driving Rapido if he already had a job. “He started telling me that he earns ₹20k a month from his job. He has a wife, three kids and one of them has had a disability since birth. The child's medicines and treatment alone cost around ₹10k every month.” {{/usCountry}}

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The man then revealed that he starts riding at 6 am and continues until 9 am, before going to the office at 10 am. However, that’s not all. Once he gets out of the office around 6:30 pm, he continues his hustle and drives the bike taxi until almost 11 pm.

“I asked him how much he sleeps, he laughed and said, ‘pichhle 8 mahino se 5 ghante se zyada nahi soya [I haven’t slept for more than 5 hours in the last 8 months]’, then he said something I will probably never forget, ‘ab bhagwan ki yeh marzi hai toh yahi sahi [If this is God's will, then so be it]’.”

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The X user recalled that the Rapido rider shared his story without complaint and with a smile on his face.

“Here I am complaining about deadlines, traffic and small inconveniences and there are people carrying burdens I can't even imagine... and that too without losing their kindness. Today reminded me how privileged I really am.”

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What did social media say?

An individual posted, “People like him do exist.” Another commented, “Money solves all the problems.” Shikhar responded, “Lack of it definitely creates problems most people never realise.”

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A third expressed, “The best thing is he is smiling after all the difficulties in life.” A fourth wrote, “Something similar happened to me as well a few weeks back, the rider was a college student, he takes tuition classes as well in a local coaching.”

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