Man earning 1.9 lakh says every expense feels risky without generational wealth: ‘Any EMI will affect my future’

A 24-year-old man earning ₹1.9 lakh per month has sparked a discussion about money, lifestyle choices and the pressure faced by middle-class professionals without generational wealth. Despite saving nearly three-fourths of his monthly income, the man said he constantly worries that spending on a car, holidays or expensive purchases could compromise his financial future.

A Reddit user without generational wealth asked whether middle-class earners could ever spend without guilt. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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Sharing his dilemma on Reddit, the man explained that he currently saves around ₹1.4 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh every month and has been following this routine for the past six months. However, the thought of taking on a car loan has made him question whether he can afford to enjoy his earnings.

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‘Any spending will affect my future’

The Reddit user estimated that purchasing a car would cost him between ₹30,000 and ₹35,000 every month in loan repayments and other expenses.

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{{^usCountry}} “I do not have generational wealth of any kind, so I am on my own and have to plan for my retirement and everything else,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I do not have generational wealth of any kind, so I am on my own and have to plan for my retirement and everything else,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that even spending on his parents or buying a new phone makes him feel guilty because the same money could be invested or saved for the future.

“Heck, I cannot even take my parents on trips or make them stay in good hotels because that money could be saved, as I have no backup,” he said.

The man shared that he currently spends only on hobbies, clothes and occasional trips. He also admitted that he is constantly chasing a higher salary and looking for job opportunities that could increase his income.

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“Mathematically, I should just keep saving, saving and saving as much as possible. Any spending or EMI will affect my future. The rat race, man! Am I thinking wrong?” he asked.

The post was shared under the title, “So a middle-class person with no generational wealth should never buy a car or enjoy?”

Reddit users offer practical advice

The post drew several responses, with many users advising the man to strike a balance between financial security and enjoying life.

“I would suggest allowing your savings to grow a little before buying a car. In the meantime, you could consider purchasing a second-hand car. Slowly but surely, everything will fall into place,” one person wrote.

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Another commented, “Consider buying a second-hand car for under ₹5 lakh, preferably a model with low maintenance costs and affordable spare parts. However, if you do not own a house yet, I would suggest prioritising a home purchase.”

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“Buy a car for under ₹10 lakh and enjoy your life. In case of an emergency, you may still be able to recover around 60–80% of the car’s value by selling it,” a third user suggested.

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A fourth person added, “You are earning a fairly good salary. If you genuinely need a car and it will make your life more convenient, go ahead and buy it. Do not overthink it.”