Man edits pics to make it look like he is inside a fridge, post sparks laughter

Have you ever come across those posts which are absolutely creative but also equally hilarious? If you know what we’re talking about, then this share will not come as a surprise to you but will surely leave you thoroughly entertained. It is a post which showcases how a man photoshoped his pictures to make it look like he is inside a fridge.

Taking to Twitter, a user of the platform called @SaeedDiCaprio shared the hilarious post. “My fridge has a screen so sometimes I get bored and photoshop myself to make it look like I’m in there,” he tweeted. The post is complete with two images of his creations.

Take a look at the post:

my fridge has a screen so sometimes I get bored and photoshop myself to make it look like im in there pic.twitter.com/F21x8g7xbh — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) March 10, 2021

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 7.5 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated nearly 74,000 retweets. This, however, is not the only tweet which has captured people’s attention. While replying to the same thread he shared some more posts which are equally, if not more, hilarious. Check out what he shared:

if you thought I was the silly one in my family: https://t.co/j70Gz1KDE6 — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) March 10, 2021

Samsung won’t DM me back for a gift for all this advertisement I might send them one of these 🙏 https://t.co/2MFREnoH6g — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) March 12, 2021

The Twitter user received a reply from the official Twitter profile of Samsung US. They tweeted:

POV: You're the bottle of lemon juice pic.twitter.com/UrQ6ZPy4i4 — Samsung US (@SamsungUS) March 10, 2021

People couldn’t stop sharing all sorts of comments on his fridge related post. There were some who also asked why the fridge has a screen.

wait why do u need a screen on a fridge?? — Kela 🇦🇱 (@medytela) March 10, 2021

Ok, but have you ever tweeted from your fridge? pic.twitter.com/qcBt2j1jYG — Josh Mitchell (@Oh_My_Josh69) March 10, 2021

Thank you for making me laugh after such a horrible and sad week of news pic.twitter.com/3TimkEII4G — Kirsty Hawkins (@kirstyhawkins25) March 11, 2021

What are your thoughts on the post?

