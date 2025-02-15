Man effortlessly captures cobra using a bottle, viral video stuns viewers: ‘I am checking my floor’

A video of a man fearlessly handling a cobra has surfaced on the microblogging platform X, leaving viewers both amazed and alarmed. The clip shows the man calmly attempting to touch the snake, which immediately reacts by striking at him. Undeterred, he picks up a bottle and carefully brings it close to the reptile. The cobra, instead of attacking, turns and slithers inside the bottle, seemingly drawn to the dark, enclosed space. Cobra venom is highly toxic and contains neurotoxins that can cause paralysis.(X/@Crazyclips )

To ensure the snake’s safety, the man later punctures holes in the bottle for oxygen supply. The video has since gone viral, garnering widespread reactions from social media users.

Take a look at the post:

One user commented, "Seems overly complicated, although what would I know. I’d not be anywhere near one!" Another explained the possible reason behind the snake’s reaction, stating, "Catching a snake with a bottle is surprisingly effective due to the snake's natural curiosity and instinct to seek shelter. Snakes often explore small, dark spaces that resemble the burrows or hiding spots they might use in the wild."

One user wrote, “also why am I checking my floor for snakes rn lol”

A user added, “He has it down to a science”

The cobra is a highly venomous snake known for its ability to expand its hood when threatened. Found primarily in Asia and Africa, cobras belong to the genus Naja and are recognised for their potent neurotoxic venom, which can cause paralysis and even death.

Snake encounter gone wrong

In another incident, snakes have long evoked a mix of fear and fascination, but for one Indonesian influencer, they seemed to be a source of entertainment—or at least that was what his numerous videos suggested. Known for sharing clips of himself performing stunts with snakes, his latest video left viewers stunned. While it was unclear if this was an intentional stunt, the footage captured a shocking moment: a snake bit his private parts and refused to let go.

In the video, the influencer was seen holding the snake by its tail when it suddenly latched onto his private parts. He was visibly sweating, with a grimace spreading across his face. Initially, he stood and tried to remove the snake, but it refused to let go. Towards the end of the clip, he sat down on the ground, seemingly in pain.