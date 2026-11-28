A passenger’s social media post about finding a large bolt in food served aboard a Vande Bharat train prompted a response from Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Authorities responded by stating that action has been taken against the service provider.

A picture of a Vande Bharat meal shared by a passenger. (X/@SamKodial) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“A large bolt found in Vada in the Vande Bharath meal while travelling from Bengaluru to Belagavi today. This is a huge lapse in food quality,” X user Samarth Kodial wrote. He urged Indian Railways and IRCTC to look into the matter.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Also Read: IRCTC booking glitch allots non-existent berth to Pune passenger

The man completed the post with visuals of the meal. One of them is a video showing a half-eaten vada on a plate, with a rusty bolt beside it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

What did IRCTC say?

{{^usCountry}} IRCTC reacted to the post and wrote, “The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IRCTC reacted to the post and wrote, “The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read: IRCTC penalises caterer after passenger finds metal piece in dal on Guwahati train

It continued, “Taking serious note of the incident, strict punitive action has been taken against the concerned service provider. Furthermore, the staff at the kitchen unit have been instructed to ensure strict adherence to the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The concerned officials have also been instructed to conduct a thorough inspection of the kitchen and ensure all equipment is properly checked before food preparation starts, so as to prevent any recurrence.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}