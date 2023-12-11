Man finds only two chips in Lay’s packet, says it ‘falls short of expectations’

A man took to social media to share his experience about his snack session, which took an unexpected turn. He purchased a packet of Lay’s worth Rs. 5, which claimed to have ‘25% more chips’ inside the pack. Since the weight of the packet was very light, the man decided to open it on camera. To his surprise, he found only two chips inside the packet.

The packet of Lay’s that has only two chips. (X/@Divyans60201407)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Dear @Lays_India @PepsiCoIndia, today’s snack session took an unexpected turn. Purchased a 5 rupee classic salted pack with hopeful anticipation, only to unveil a mere two chips inside. Is this the new standard? As a loyal customer, this falls short of expectations,” reads the caption to the video shared on X.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The video opens to show an individual opening a packet of Lay’s on camera. As the video goes on, he says, “I don’t know what kind of Lay’s it is.” Once he opened the packet, he was surprised to find only two chips inside it. The customer can be heard saying, “Only two Lay’s are there. Just see. Bass do hi chips hain is Lay’s ke packet mein. Aap dekh sakte hain. Aur yeh ₹5 ka hai. [There are only two chips in this Lay’s packet. And this packet costs ₹5].”

Watch the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Since being shared on December 8, the video has been viewed over 34,800 times. It has also accumulated numerous likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions to this video here:

“Ohh, wow! You got chips there. I thought you only got flavoured air inside the packet! Lucky you!” posted an individual.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another shared, “1 chip is of ₹2.5. Lol.”

“This is very bad,” remarked a third.

A fourth joined, “I am supremely offended on your behalf. I don’t eat chips.”

“It says 25% extra chips on the packet,” pointed out a fifth.

Have you ever experienced something similar?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON