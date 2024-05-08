Man fired from Facebook shares 10 things he learnt while working directly under Mark Zuckerberg

There is a lot that one can learn while working under the world leaders. An individual not only gets insights into how they want to run a company, but also gain in-depth knowledge about certain things. Recently, Noah Kagan, an ex Facebook employee, who worked directly under Mark Zuckerberg, took to X to share 10 things he learnt from him. Noah Kagan shared this picture on X.

In his X post, he detailed each of the points that help a person to know how Zuckerberg grew Facebook.

"I was employee #30 at Facebook. Then, I got fired. Now, I'm the CEO of a $100 million company. 10 non-obvious lessons I learned from working directly under Mark Zuckerberg," wrote Kagan in his post. (Also Read: 'Best is yet to come': Mark Zuckerberg shares throwback video of launching Facebook)

A few of the things that he further mentions are that a person should have a big vision, hire fast, fire faster, give ownership to the team, pay attention to details and much more.

Take a look at his entire post here:

