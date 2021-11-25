Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man from West Bengal's Hooghly shares fun tutorial videos to teach people how to draw

In his videos, he teaches his viewers to draw everyday objects and beings in a few simple steps that are easy to follow.
This art teacher, Chandan, uploads easy drawing tutorials. (instagram/@chandanartacademy)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 02:11 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

A lot of people turn to the Internet when it comes to getting art tutorials. This man is providing such lessons to netizens by making fun and easy tutorials on both Instagram and TikTok. An art teacher at the Indira Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Telini Para, Hooghly in West Bengal, he is now teaching people how to draw.

The talented man, Chandan, goes by ‘Chandan Art Academy’ on social media apps and is based in Bhadreshwar, Hooghly in the state of West Bengal. Here are some of his most popular and interesting videos.

This teacher is ambidextrous and is seen drawing with both hands in this video that he posted in order to celebrate five lakh followers on Instagram.

It has more than 70,000 likes and several comments like, “Real talent sir,” “You really deserve it”, and “Mind-blowing,”.

In this next video, he shows viewers how to draw a cat from the word ‘cat’.

Then, there is this video of him drawing a dog:

He even uses numbers in order to make certain shapes within his drawings. Here is one where he uses the number ‘3’, four times so as to draw a fish.

Last but not the least, this is his most viral video with over 19.2 million views. In the video, he teaches people how to draw a hand with a raised forefinger.

What are your thoughts on the videos posted by the art teacher?

