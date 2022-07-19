Man gets emotional seeing wife's bond with her dad, promises to be like him

The bond between a parent and their child can never be replaced. This soft and happy connection is something that people look back on as they grow up and continue to live their life. But what stays on, is the bond that was already formed during childhood and the love keeps radiating for years to come. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral ever since, shows how a woman shares a wonderful bond with her father. The video has been shared by her husband with whom she was having lunch as her dad showed up at the venue. The way in which she excitedly runs towards her dad shows exactly what a beautiful connection they share.

The video has been shared on Instagram on a page that is run by an artist named Forrest Frank. He has over 1.18 lakh dedicated followers on his Instagram page on which he regularly shares videos and photos of his life and his work. And this is just one of his most viral videos that have warmed up many netizens' hearts and tugged at their heartstrings as well. “The result of a loving dad. Hope to be like you one day, Jeff,” reads the caption that this video has been shared on Instagram with.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 4, the video has gotten more than 7.92 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person writes, "It's beautiful. I wish I knew this feeling." This comment was accompanied by the emoji of a red heart. "I love that you love this about her. Too many people would be embarrassed if their partner did this as an adult," another user points out. A sweet, third response reads, "Part of me hurts for not knowing this feeling but the other part of me is so happy that my daughter will."

