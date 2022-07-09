Man gets out of car so his dog could meet another at a traffic signal. Watch

Dogs sometimes love to meet their fellow pooches and get quite excited on seeing them. In a heart-warming video shared on Instagram, a man could be seen getting out of his car just so his dog could meet another doggo that was in another car while waiting at a traffic signal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram page Dogs of Instagram seven hours ago. It has received more than 7.55 lakh views so far. “This guy got out of his car in traffic just so the dogs could say hello to each other,” says a text insert on the video. The clip shows a man getting out of his car when it is waiting at a traffic signal. The man has a small dog that he is carrying and he wanted his pooch to meet a German Shepherd that was in another car. The German Shepherd licks the smaller dog and it’s adorable to watch. The video was recorded by a person waiting at the traffic signal behind the two cars.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This meet and greet is 100worth the traffic delay,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than 62,000 likes and also got several comments.

“If I was there witnessing that and anyone honked their horn I’d get very angry and yell out shut up this is a beautiful moment!” commented an Instagram user. “Dogs uniting neighbours,” wrote another. “I’ll willingly be stuck in traffic for this,” posted a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}