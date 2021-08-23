Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man gets pecked by angry mama swan while saving stuck cygnet. Watch

The recording starts with the man trying to pull out the cygnet that was stuck in the middle of a wired fence.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 08:46 PM IST
The image shows the man trying to rescue the cygnet.(Reddit)

A video showing the rescue of a cygnet has now grabbed the attention of Redditors. The patient work of the man involved in the rescue operation and the anxious mama swan’s attacks may leave you with mixed feelings.

The recording starts with the man trying to pull out the cygnet that was stuck in the middle of a wired fence. As the man tries to pull the baby out, its mama rushes to peck him and tries to peck him. But the man successfully pulls out the baby and it joins its siblings along with the mama.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared some three hours ago, the clip has already garnered over 4,200 upvotes and tons of reactions. People couldn’t stop appreciating the man’s kindness and shared heart emojis in the comments section to show their love for the adorable video.

“I love the Brit commentary, ‘don’t be silly, just stop it’,” wrote a Reddit user.” A very brave and kind man,” commented another. One individual pointed out that the man in the clip was Simon Cowell, associated with Wildlife Aid Foundation who is known for his animal rescue videos.

The video was originally shared six years ago on YouTube. What are your thoughts on this rescue?

