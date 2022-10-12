Man gets the surprise of his life with a little kitten. Watch heartening video

Pets are just as wholesome as anything can be. If you have a pet or have grown up with one, you know how exciting every day can get with them. But, when a person loses their pet, it becomes heartbreaking to handle the situation. Recently, a man was going through something similar when he lost his beloved cat. However, after seeing his sadness, his family decided to surprise him with a new kitten.

In a video uploaded by Instagram user @elliotspeaks and a video originally created on TikTok by ahlmah143, you can see a man standing with his family. One of the members gives him a box and asks him to open it up. When he opens the box, he sees the kitty and immediately holds it to kiss and hug it. Later in the video, the man is also seen playing around with the small animal.

Take a look at the video of the man getting surprised with the kitten here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 1.4 million times. It also has more than one lakh likes and several comments. Many people thought that this video was heartening. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "Sometimes when you lose something you love, your heart doesn't stop loving. So sometimes, the best thing you can do for your heart is to love something new." Another person said, "Oh my goodness, I've never seen an old man be so happy over a cat." Someone even said, "The way he holds it. You know his last kitty was his most spoiled baby. " "Funny how a small creature can Humble a man's heart," added a fourth.

