Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man gets vaccine certificate QR code tattoo on arm, amuses netizens. Watch
trending

Man gets vaccine certificate QR code tattoo on arm, amuses netizens. Watch

While some liked the idea, others expressed how the tattoo will be irrelevant when the pandemic ceases to exist.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 07:02 PM IST
The image shows the man with the QR code tattoo.( Instagram/@gabrielepellerone)

Due to the ongoing pandemic, several public places like shopping malls, movie halls, grocery stores are requesting to see the vaccination certificates of individuals for safety. Now, a man has taken an amusing step to tackle the hassles of carrying a certificate in person at all times. A post shared on Instagram shows the man sporting a QR code tattoo which leads to the vaccination certificate once scanned. Pretty cool right? The video is bound to leave you with mixed thoughts.

The video, shared by the tattoo artist Gabriele Pellerone, shows the QR code tattoo and how it works.

Take a look at the clip to find out:

Shared on August 21, the clip has garnered over 6,600 likes and tons of reactions. While some liked the idea, others expressed how the tattoo will be irrelevant when the pandemic ceases to exist. Many simply shared laughing out loud emojis under the clip.

RELATED STORIES

“This is kind of unique,” wrote an Instagram user. “Nice idea but will look stupid in a few years,” commented another. “Hahaha. Good idea,” said a third.

A recent post by Pellerone shows the creation much closely. Check it out

What are your thoughts on this tattoo?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid vaccination
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man gets pecked by angry mama swan while saving stuck cygnet. Watch

Woman’s energetic dance at wedding delights netizens. Watch viral clip

Myna trapped under plastic bag in Sanjay Gandhi National Park gets freed. Watch

Anand Mahindra shares clip of tigers prowling on highway. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP