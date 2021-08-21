Man gobbles 20,000 calorie burger in just four minutes. Video goes viral

The Internet sometimes churns out some unbelievable videos that one needs to see to just believe. This YouTube video of a man gulping down a monster-sized burger in mere minutes is a perfect example of those videos. Shared by Matt Stonie, the clip may make your jaw drop.

The recording starts with Stonie describing the food challenge that he was going to complete. “Had to come back big with an Iconic Food Challenge here in Las Vegas. The Octuple Bypass Challenge at the Heart Attack Grill!! - 8 1/2lb Patties - 16 Slices of Cheese - A whole Red Onion - 2 Tomatoes- Chili- 40 Slices of Bacon- 2 Hamburger Buns. The World Record was set by Miki Sudo at 7:42,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video and be prepared to be amazed:

Since being shared the video has garnered over eight million views and several reactions. People were stunned to see the feat and exclaimed at how giant the burger was. Many expressed that they couldn’t even go through half of the huge burger.

“I can feel his pain through this video,” wrote a YouTube user. “I'm equally disgusted and impressed by this one,” commented another. “This guy is a legend,” said a third.

Will you give this challenge a try?