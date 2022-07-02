Man in Florida calmly plays golf as alligator approaches from behind. Watch intriguing video

The commitment of a man to his game of golf – even in the face of a situation that most may consider scary – has created a chatter online. A video posted on Facebook showcases how the man kept playing his game even with an alligator approaching from behind. The interesting video has sparked mixed reactions among people. While some shared that the video amazed them, a few were left scared.

Facebook user Melissa Walsh posted the video on a page called Alligators of Florida. The “About” section of the page also describes it as a platform where people share photos and videos of alligators for everyone to enjoy.

Walsh shared the video with a simple caption that explains that the man in the video is her husband. “The husband on the golf course. Naples, Florida. Michael West,” she wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show the man playing in a golf field. And, in his background a huge alligator is seen slowly approaching him. He also turns around and looks at the reptile but instead of running away – that many would have done – he continues to play. The video then shows him hitting the ball and at the same moment, the alligator also stop moving and lies down on the ground, as if to appreciate the man’s game.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted on June 27. Since being shared, it has accumulated various comments. “Not all gators are nuisance gators.. Look at him waiting on your hubby to finish up. Thank you for posting this so people can see we can live in peace with these amazing beasties that so deserve our respect…,” posted a Facebook user. “I love how the gator plops down after the dude swings,” commented another. “He's a little slow to be your caddy,” joked a third. “Wow that's crazy,” expressed a fourth. “I don't know if I could be that cool in the same situation,” wrote a fifth as a part of their comment.

