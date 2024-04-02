Man joins interview link for HR round, ends up losing 2.5 lakh. Here's what happened

Finding and applying for jobs can be a tedious task. While many people send their resumes over e-mails, a few others also apply for jobs and connect with potential employers via social media. This is something that Pune resident Naved Alam also did. However, while he was in hopes of landing a job, he got scammed and ended up losing $3,000 (approximately ₹2.5 lakhs). The man thought he was applying for a job, however got scammed. (Pixabay)

It all started when Alam was approached by X user @crankybugatti with a promising opportunity. Alam, then in his tweets, informed, "The conversation moved to Discord, where things seemed legitimate. Basic design questions were asked, and they even seemed impressed with my work. Then came the request for an HR call, and I was provided with a link to join. Little did I know, it was a trap." (Also Read: Bengaluru woman who tried returning spoilt milk ends up losing ₹77,000 to scamster)

He further shared, "I downloaded what I thought was an in-house communication app for the call. Instead, it was malware that drained my @phantom wallet and liquidated my staked assets on @KaminoFinance. In a matter of moments, I lost $3000 to scammers who prey on unsuspecting individuals looking for legitimate opportunities."

At the end of his tweets, he shared, "This experience has taught me to be more vigilant and cautious online. Always verify the authenticity of job offers and never download anything unless you're absolutely sure of its source."

This post was shared on March 31. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views. The share also has over 300 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: Bengaluru man narrowly escapes UPI scam trying to sell iPad. Here’s how he foiled it)

An individual wrote, "Faced a similar scam lost all my assets. It's tough to move on and believe in crypto again."

A second said, "I am sorry for you, bro. I encountered the same guy; the application crashed on my PC, so I couldn't join the HR call; he said it was my fault that I didn't join the call, so I raised another ticket. I sensed something fishy there, and immediately uninstalled it from my PC."

A third commented, "Take care, man. Move your other funds from other wallets to somewhere safe."

