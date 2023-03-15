Man jumps on trampoline with barbell and weights, what happens next will give you chills. Watch

While gyming, it is essential to be careful with equipment. One should always ask the gym instructors about various use of different exercising machines and use them with caution, so they don't hurt themselves. However, a recent video that has gone viral on social media shows how these equipments can be dangerous if one decides to play with them.

In a video shared by Instagram user @coldcutz20, you can see him standing at a height with a barbell and attached weights in his hand. He then jumps on a trampoline, which causes the barbell to slip from his hand. As the weights also come off, it is about to hit his face, fortunately, the man has a narrow escape and saves himself from any injuries.

Take a look at the scary video below:

This video was shared on February 23. Since being shared, it has been liked over three lakh times. Many have even left comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "So many ways that bar could’ve impaled him. So dumb, I feel dumb for watching it." Another person added, "This is terrifying to even watch." "Why would you do that?" wrote a third.

