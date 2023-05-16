Man kisses huge king cobra on head, video will send chills down your spine

There are many who get very scared when they see a snake and prefer to get as far away as possible from the reptile. Instagram user Nick, however, is not one of them. He loves documenting his experience of handling different reptiles in scary and fascinating videos. Just like his latest share that may send chills down your spine. The video shows him kissing a king cobra. The image shows the man holding a king cobra.(Instagram/@nickthewrangler)

“Would you kiss a 12 Foot KING COBRA?!,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show Nick holding the snake, which is twisting and turning to get free. After some time, the reptile stops moving and stays still with its back towards Nick. That is when he slowly leans in and places a kiss on the snake’s head.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about seven days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has received close to four million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Bro’s out here doing scenes like Indiana Jones movies!!! Absolutely EPIC encounter Nick, the way you handled so smoothly at the exact same time as the snap back… whooooo, you were flowing mate. Hope you thoroughly enjoyed your moment of zen,” commented an Instagram user. “Dude, I don't personally know you, but I worry about you man. I appreciate what you do. Stay safe,” shared another. “But why?!?!?!?! What is the purpose of risking your life like that???” asked a third. “I don’t like snakes. I freeze up at the sight of them but I also believe life is about facing and overcoming your fears. Around the right people I would definitely try a cup of this adrenaline,” wrote a fourth.