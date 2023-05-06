Man catches huge king cobra with bare hands. Dramatic rescue captured on camera

Are you someone who loves watching videos that capture different kinds of animals, birds, or reptiles? Then chances are you already follow Susanta Nanda on Twitter. The timeline of this IFS officer is filled with various interesting videos. Case in point, this video that shows a man rescuing a huge king cobra and then releasing it into the wild. The image shows a man rescuing a huge king cobra.(Twitter/@susantananda3)

“King Cobra’s are vital in the food chain for maintaining balance in nature. Here is one nearly 15 feet long rescued & released in the wild. Entire operation is by trained snake catchers. Please don’t try on your own. With onset of rains, they can be found in all odd places,” he wrote while he posted the video.

Take a look at the video that shows the dramatic rescue of the huge snake:

The video was shared on May 4. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 15,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has received close to 1,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. While some praised the man for his skills, others expressed how the scene captured on the video looks scary.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Skilled and kind,” commented a Twitter user. “That reptile looks majestic, but I don't wanna face it in real life. My blood will run cold for sure,” expressed another. “Nice work,” shared a third. “Magnificent king,” posted a fourth. “So professional,” wrote a fifth.

