Home / Trending / Man removes old tub, finds huge snake hiding under it

Man removes old tub, finds huge snake hiding under it

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 27, 2023 03:32 PM IST

The pictures of a man finding a snake after removing an old tub were posted on Facebook.

People who are providing junk removal services often come across different things that can range from being unusual to scary. Just like this person working with Pop & Son's Junk Removal encountered while removing an old tub. After removing the tub, he came face to face with a huge snake that was beneath it. A post about the incident that was shared on Facebook has left people intrigued.

The images show the old tub and the snake hiding under it.(Facebook/Pop & Son's Junk Removal)
The images show the old tub and the snake hiding under it.(Facebook/Pop & Son's Junk Removal)

“Hot tub removal in Pelham this morning along with a slithery surprise! The eastern grey rat snake was removed from the woods behind the property! 1st snake of 2023 on a job,” reads the caption posted along with the images. An update on the same thread also has a quote from the person who removed the tub. He explained how he didn’t notice the slithery creature at first and was standing right beside it. “Funny thing is I was standing where the green spots were when we flipped it up on its side. I was messing with a salamander with my feet for a good minute before realising this guy was even right beside me. Whew,”

Also Read: Snake lunges at zookeeper, almost bites his face. Watch scary video

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since being shared, it has received several likes and comments. People posted various comments while reacting to the share.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted:

“That’s a big boy,” posted a Facebook user. “Be careful out there,” commented another. “All in a day’s work!!” joked a third. “Thank you for rescuing the snake!” wrote a fourth.

Also Read: Australian woman finds poisonous snake slithering on her bed

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook viral
facebook viral
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out